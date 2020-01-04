|
MESA, Ariz. - Nancy J. Miller, 92, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at Home Sweet Home on Leland in Mesa, Arizona.
At her request, no funeral service will be held.
She was born on May 24, 1927, in Kendallville, Indiana, to parents, Merle and Florede (Cramer) Baughman.
She was a graduate of Kendallville High School in 1945, and a college graduate of Bowling Green State University, Ohio, in 1949.
Nancy taught second grade at North Side Elementary School in Kendallville for 35 years.
She was an active member of Trinity Church United Methodist, in Kendallville, belonged to Sigma Eta, Tri Kappa, Noble County Concert Association, and Learning Adventures Book Club.
Nancy was an accomplished seamstress, played the cello, and loved being a teacher.
Surviving are her husband of 42 years, Thomas Miller, of Mesa, Arizona; a sister, Beverly Ruser, of Alexandria, Virginia; granchildren, Morgan Haskins, and Shannon (Haskins) Grabskis, both of Ashburn, Virginia; nephew, John (Vera) Ruser, of Washington, DC, and Cambridge, Massachusetts; cousins, Gaynell (Ken) Crews, of Lake Havasu, Arizona, Paul Minar, of Kendallville, and Bob Cramer, of St. Henry, Ohio; a stepdaughter, Mindy (Mick) Kees, of Gilbert, Arizona; and stepson, Jon Miller, of Gilbert, Arizona.
She was preceded in death by her former husband, Fred Haskins; her father, Merle Baughman; her mother, Florede Baughman; her daughter, Heather Haskins; her son, David Haskins; and her niece, Kathy Fernando.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 897, Higley, AZ 85236.