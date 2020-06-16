Nancy Potter

FORT WAYNE - Nancy Potter (Yarde), 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida.

Nancy joins her beloved husband, Don, who was the love of her life since eighth grade. Married for 62 years, she was a devoted mother to daughters, Shari Calabrese (Jerry), Julie McLaughlin, Jill Rochette (Gene), and Jennifer Potter (Sean). She will be greatly missed by her seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary and Ayden and one great-granddaughter, Lillian.

Nancy was born to Edith (Wilmont) and John Yarde on Feb. 19, 1937, at the family homestead in Garrett, Indiana.

She graduated from Garrett High School, attended Manchester College, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in elementary education. After teaching for several years she stayed at home to raise her loving daughters.

Nancy was a dedicated and involved member of the churches to which she belonged and served on many committees. She enjoyed spending time with her friends on the golf course, playing bridge, entertaining, and visiting with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Taylor Chapel in Fort Wayne, Indiana.