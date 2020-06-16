Nancy Potter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Nancy Potter

FORT WAYNE - Nancy Potter (Yarde), 83, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Avow Hospice in Naples, Florida.

Nancy joins her beloved husband, Don, who was the love of her life since eighth grade. Married for 62 years, she was a devoted mother to daughters, Shari Calabrese (Jerry), Julie McLaughlin, Jill Rochette (Gene), and Jennifer Potter (Sean). She will be greatly missed by her seven adoring grandchildren, Mikela (Ross), Nicole, Dana, Natalie, Meredith, Zachary and Ayden and one great-granddaughter, Lillian.

Nancy was born to Edith (Wilmont) and John Yarde on Feb. 19, 1937, at the family homestead in Garrett, Indiana.

She graduated from Garrett High School, attended Manchester College, and earned a Bachelor's Degree from Ball State University in elementary education. After teaching for several years she stayed at home to raise her loving daughters.

Nancy was a dedicated and involved member of the churches to which she belonged and served on many committees. She enjoyed spending time with her friends on the golf course, playing bridge, entertaining, and visiting with her grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at a later date at Taylor Chapel in Fort Wayne, Indiana.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in KPCNews on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 13, 2020
I would like to extend my sincere condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
June 13, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 13, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved