1/
Nancy Slone
1949 - 2020
KENDALLVILLE - Nancy Lou Slone, 71, of Kendallville, Indiana, died on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 5, 1949, in Van Wert, Ohio, to James and Laura (High) Hertel.

In 1993, she married Carl D. Slone. He survives in Kenallville.

Mrs. Slone retired from Tower Automotive in Kendallville, where she worked in the office.

She attended Salem United Baptist Church.

Nancy enjoyed sewing and knitting.

Also surviving are a daughter, Dagny (Christopher) Slinger, of Kendallville; a stepdaughter, Dilla (Dean) Everidge, of Kendallville; a stepson, Michael D. (Tammy) Slone, of Avilla; nine grandchildren, Jessica Slinger, Jacob Slinger, Macey Slinger, Danika (Jared) Conley, Cody (Brianna) Slone, Dakota Slone, Elizabeth (Jason) Barrington, Crissie (Jeff) Yoder, and Becky Slone; several great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Ellen (Rick) Matthew, of Fort Wayne and Beth (Alan) Wilkins, of Kennewick, Washington.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a son, James Warren Hersh Jr.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, with Pastor Jimmy Shepherd and Pastor Glen Jackson officiating.

Cremation will follow the service.

Calling is on Friday, July 24, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Calling will also be on Saturday, July 25, 2020, from 2-6 p.m., at the funeral home.

Share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
JUL
25
Calling hours
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
JUL
26
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
