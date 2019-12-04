|
AUBURN - Nancy Marilyn Smith, 89, of Auburn, Indiana, took her last earthly breaths on Monday, December 2, 2019 at Glen Oaks Health Campus. In her final hours, she was wrapped in the love, songs, and prayers of her loving husband, two daughters, and immeasurably caring nurses and staff of Glen Oaks.
Nancy was born in St. Joe, Indiana, on September 30, 1930, to her loving parents, Anges (Sechler) and Vernie Monroe. She was less enthusiastically welcomed by her two older brothers, James and Bill, who were hoping for a third boy.
She first met her knight in shining armor, Private First-Class Donald Smith, shortly after his arrival home from Basic Training where he met Nancy's brother, Bill. Despite their young age, it was love at first sight. After Don returned from Germany where he had served his country in World War II, the two quickly cultivated a budding romance. They enjoyed going to the movies, roller skating to the Glenn Miller Band, sharing leisurely Sunday drives, and talking for hours on Bledsoe's Beach on Lake James. The two were married on June 25, 1950, and they moved into the house that Don built for Nancy as a surprise wedding gift.
Nancy most loved being a mom to Sheryl (Paul) Trainor of Knightstown and Laurie (Steve) Dickerson of North Vernon. She always kept them stylish with her handmade clothes, short bangs, and home perms. Her adventurous spirit took them on numerous camping trips, allowing her to see 45 states in her lifetime.
Nancy is also well known for her love of shopping – a strong gene that has been passed down to all the women in the family, much to their husbands' loathing. She was always looking for a bargain, and often found treasures at garage sales and flea markets.
She was affectionately known as Grammy by her six grandchildren, Graham (Sarah Bibbs) Trainor of Portland, Oregon; Shea (Adam) Poff of Lebanon, Kentucky; Emily McFadden of Springfield, Tennessee; Abbe (Paul) Obszanski of Carmel, Indiana; Josh (Stephanie) Dickerson of Louisville, Kentucky; and Katlynne (Adam) Dills of Bloomington, Indiana. She also loved being surrounded by her nine great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Aricka, Rily, Madison, Von, Ethan, Anna, Olivia, and Grace. She made sure to pass down her wisdom to the younger generations. According to Grammy, everyone should have a rain hat in each purse and extras in the car, know what stores have senior discounts and on which days, and that most disagreements can be solved by literally drawing the "short straw."
Nancy and Don split their time between Auburn and Melbourne, Florida, for many years. Her door and dinner table were open to all, even if that meant a house full of rowdy grandchildren and their friends. She was a member of the former Indian Village Church of God in Auburn and Community Church of God in Melbourne. Her husband, two daughters, and extended groups of family and friends from every walk of life carry on her loving and Christ-like spirit.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her two brothers and her step mother, Marguerite Monroe.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center Street, Auburn with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery in Auburn. Friends may visit from 12–2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. A joyous celebration of Nancy's life will be held, from 2–4 p.m., Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Glen Oaks Health Campus, 601 W County Rd 200 S, New Castle. All are welcome.
Donations may be made to the Live a Dream Fund in honor of Nancy Smith, c/o Glen Oaks Health Campus, 601 W County Rd 200 S, New Castle, IN 47362. The Live a Dream Fund is the organization that honored Nancy with a glamorous tea party just a week prior to her passing.