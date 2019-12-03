|
AUBURN - Nancy Vanderpool, 79, of Auburn passed away Saturday November 30, 2019 at her home in Auburn surrounded by her family.
She was born January 25, 1940 in Pippa Passes, Kentucky to Garland and Louhettie Slone.
Nancy was a member of the Waterloo Freewill Baptist Church and loved music, gardening and her family especially her grandchildren.
She married Robert Vanderpool Jr. on April 14, 1954 and he passed away January 1, 2011.
Surviving are two daughters and a son, N. Jean (Michael Findley) Schendel of Fort Wayne, Joyce (Michael) Boswell of Auburn and Chuck (Rose) Vanderpool of Auburn; six grandchildren; Katie (Bwana) Clements, Sarah (Matthew Stewart) Schendel, Erik (Laura) Boswell, Jaime (Clynt) Walker, David (Doreen) Vanderpool, Robert (Sabra VanAuken) Vanderpool and 12 great grandchildren; three brothers and a sister, Nola Moore of Garrett, Kentucky, Birchel (Norma) Slone of Kendallville, Barney (Amy) Slone of Garrett, and Theodore (Karen) Slone of Waterloo.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two brothers, Bethel Slone and Emory Slone and a sister, Bertha Daley.
Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday December 4, 2019 at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, with Rev Willie Collins and Rev Ron Stambaugh officiating. Burial will follow the service in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Calling is 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and also one hour prior to the service Wednesday from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Parkview Hospice. To leave a condolence visit www.fellerandclark.com.
Published in KPCNews on Dec. 3, 2019