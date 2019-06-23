CLEAR LAKE - Nancy Hadley Wilhelm of Clear Lake, Indiana, passed away peacefully in her sleep May 25, 2019. Nancy will be remembered as a dedicated educator, an involved mother and a devoted wife who enjoyed gardening, sailing and nature. Nancy was born July 30, 1936, in LaGrange, Illinois, to Richard and Senora Hadley. She grew up in LaGrange, Illinois, and graduated from DePauw University with a K-12 teaching license in art and home economics. She taught at Homewood-Flossmoor, Glenbrook North and Glenbrook South high schools in Illinois. While at DePauw, she met John Wilhelm, her love for 60 years. After their marriage in 1959, they raised their family in Northbrook, Illinois, and later moved to Dune Acres, Indiana. She was the mother to her two sons, Steven (wife Rosalyn) of Dallas, Texas and Randy (wife Liza) of West Chester, Ohio. Nancy was a proud grandmother to eight grandchildren and one great grandson. Nancy worked with John and served for 17 years as office manager for their financial planning business in Merrillville, Indiana, where she would go to great lengths to assure their clients had every need met. She loved a pretty party, and she would work diligently to plan and execute the perfect gatherings of friends and relatives. And she was always quick to offer a fresh baked cookie, a muffin or a scoop of ice cream to anyone visiting or just passing through. While she enjoyed wherever she lived, her favorite place was definitely Clear Lake. There was not a year of her life that she did not go to "The Lake," the same lake where her parents first met, where the family had a successful hotel and where she raised her children in the summer months. The lake was always her happy place and likely the place where she felt most at-home. She loved water skiing, sailing, the "island" and the many friendships developed and grown there. Nancy has one sibling, her sister Sue Hadley Dickes (husband Byram) of Wilmette, Illinois, and is also survived by numerous cousins. A celebration of Nancy's life service will be held June 29, 2019, at 188 West Clear Lake Dr., Fremont, the Clear Lake Yacht Club at 1 p.m. Summer casual attire is welcome. Memorials may be given to: The Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy, 111 Gecowets Drive, Fremont, at https://clearlakeconservancy.org/ or The Clear Lake Yacht Club, P.O. Box 668, Fremont, at http://clearlakeindiana.org/clyc/. Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.