|
|
Nathan Carnahan
NEW HAVEN - Nathan T. Carnahan, 28, formerly of Butler, passed away Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019 in New Haven, Indiana.
Nathan was born July 30, 1991, in Defiance, Ohio, to Rita Carnahan. He was a graduate of Eastside High School. He worked in the shipping department at Wal-Mart Distribution Center, Auburn.
Nathan was a member of the CCC (Classic City Center for Arts & Athletics) Waterloo, where he enjoyed kick boxing, boxing and working out. He also was a member of the Weekend Warriors. He enjoyed spending time with his daughters and family.
Surviving is his mother; Rita (Carnahan) Jackson of Butler, fiancé; Regina Ritchie of New Haven; three daughters, Layla, Aurora and Eliza Carnahan at home; three brothers, Carl Egly of Jeffersonville, Indiana, Travis Egly and Shane Egly of Butler; and grandparents Carolyn and Bill Harding, Bryan, Ohio.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl W. Egly on Oct. 14, 2015.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements and assisting the family have been entrusted to H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home in Butler.
To leave condolences visit hejohnsonfh.com.
Published in KPCNews on Aug. 24, 2019