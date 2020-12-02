Ned Schlosser

AUBURN - Ned N. Schlosser, 90, of Auburn, died Monday Nov. 30, 2020 at his home. Ned was born Sept. 30, 1930 in Garrett, a son of the late Carson and Mildred Schlosser.

Ned attended First United Methodist Church of Auburn. Ned served in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 178, Garrett.

Ned was a graduate of Garrett High School where he played on the basketball, football and track teams and was inducted into the Garrett Athletic Wall of Fame. Ned was a teacher at DeKalb High School and taught and coached at several area schools. He was inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at Fremont High School for having the most wins as a boys' basketball head coach and as the first Fremont boys football coach in 1962.

After retiring from teaching, Ned became a realtor and home builder in Northeast Indiana for many years.

He is survived by his partner of 35 years, Connie Binz of Auburn and her family, Michele Coulter, Brad (Laurie) Binz, Carla Binz, Hailee and Averie; son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Cindy Schlosser of Garrett and their family, Lynne (Nick) Smith and Brice (Ashley) Schlosser; daughter Brenda Owens of Port Ritchie, Florida and her son, Kevin Owens; son and daughter-in-law, Greg and Jenny Schlosser of Fort Wayne and their family, Sarah (Paul) DeRolf and Sam Schlosser; daughter and son-in-law, Susan and Leonard Pogue of Auburn and their family, Leigh-Ann (Zach) Richardville, Brittany (Trent Sudhoff) Pogue and future first great grandson, Neal; daughter and son-in-law, Beth and Jerrod Blake of Fort Wayne and their family, Emily Blake and Carson Blake; sister, Mary Lou Powell of Fort Wayne.

He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn Mitchell Schlosser in 1981; brother, Dr. James Schlosser; and a sister, Jean Miller.

Funeral service for Ned will be held Saturday 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior at Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services 502 N. Main Street, Auburn. Rev. Dr. Mark Fenstermacher will be officiating.

Visitation will also be held on Friday from 4-8 p.m.at the funeral home. Face masks and social distancing will be required and only 25 people at a time will be allowed to be in the funeral home for the visitation. The family requests you not come if you have been exposed or are not feeling well.

Memorial donations may be made to Quiet Knight Veterans Fund. Burial will be held in Christian Union Cemetery, Garrett, with military graveside honors.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.pinningtonfh.com.