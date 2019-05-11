FORT WAYNE - Ned E. Stonebraker, age 86, of Fort Wayne and formerly of Corunna, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019, at Golden Years Homestead in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Stonebraker was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Corunna to Itha and Bonnie (Rinard) Stonebraker.

He married Joyce M. Greuter on Aug. 5, 1950, in Auburn. She resides in Fort Wayne.

Mr. Stonebraker worked for Essex-Auburn in Auburn for 17 years. He then worked for Martin Marietta Aerospace in Orlando, Florida, for 17 years, retiring in 1993. Ned also farmed with his father at their DeKalb County farm in Corunna.

He was very active in every church that he belonged to over the years. Ned and Joyce were former members of the Corunna Church of Christ, the First Christian Church in Kissimmee, Florida, where he served as an elder, the Cedar Creek Church in Fort Wayne where he was also an elder, and currently they belong to the Northside Church of Christ in Fort Wayne. Ned served on the DeKalb County Planning Commission and he was on the board of directors of the Woodburn Christian Children's Home. He enjoyed reading Western books and watching Western TV shows and movies.

Survivors include: his wife, Joyce Stonebraker of Fort Wayne; son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Missy Stonebraker of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Christine and Michael Reynolds in Simsbury, Connecticut; daughter and son-in-law, Bonnie and Ken Oberlin of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Jan Stonebraker of Houston, Texas; daughter, Patti "Pat" Stonebraker-Carper of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Joel Saunders of Fort Wayne; daughter and son-in-law, Shelly and David Murphy of Kissimmee, Florida; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great-grandchildren; and three great-great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, James Stonebraker; and sister, Gladys "Mickie" Leitch.

A gathering of friends and family will be held Tuesday, May 14, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 S. Center St., Auburn.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at 7 p.m. Officiating the memorial service will be the Rev. Lee Bracey.

Memorial donations may be directed to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

