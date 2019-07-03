CHURUBUSCO - Neil E. Hanni, 69, of Churubusco, passed away on June 25, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Neil was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on Oct. 8, 1949, to Edwin and Willa (Thomas) Hanni. They are deceased.

He spent his formative years in Stow, graduating from Stow High School in 1967. He received his bachelor's degree from Kent State University in 1971, and his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Ohio State in 1975.

In 1976, Neil moved to Churubusco and worked with Dr. Don Welsh at Churubusco Veterinary Clinic. He took ownership and operated the clinic until his retirement.

Neil lived in Churubusco for the last 43 years, a community in which he loved.

He was very active in the Whitley County Republican Central Committee, serving as treasurer and also in the local government over the years. He served on the board of the Blue River Senior Apartments.

He had a passion for travel, loved nature and animals.

Neil is survived by his sister, Sharon M. (Bob) Car,r of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brother, Dennis C. (Clair) Hanni, of Hartville, Ohio; three nephews, Michael, Matthew Carr and Robert Crawford.

Memorial services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Rick Van Horn, officiating.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Churubusco Public Library or Vistiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

Online notes can be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.