KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
(260) 693-2907
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
206 N Main St
Churubusco, IN 46723
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Hanni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Hanni


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Hanni Obituary

CHURUBUSCO - Neil E. Hanni, 69, of Churubusco, passed away on June 25, 2019, at Visiting Nurse and Hospice Home in Fort Wayne.

Neil was born in Ravenna, Ohio, on Oct. 8, 1949, to Edwin and Willa (Thomas) Hanni. They are deceased.

He spent his formative years in Stow, graduating from Stow High School in 1967. He received his bachelor's degree from Kent State University in 1971, and his doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from Ohio State in 1975.

In 1976, Neil moved to Churubusco and worked with Dr. Don Welsh at Churubusco Veterinary Clinic. He took ownership and operated the clinic until his retirement.

Neil lived in Churubusco for the last 43 years, a community in which he loved.

He was very active in the Whitley County Republican Central Committee, serving as treasurer and also in the local government over the years. He served on the board of the Blue River Senior Apartments.

He had a passion for travel, loved nature and animals.

Neil is survived by his sister, Sharon M. (Bob) Car,r of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio; brother, Dennis C. (Clair) Hanni, of Hartville, Ohio; three nephews, Michael, Matthew Carr and Robert Crawford.

Memorial services will take place at Sheets & Childs Funeral Home on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 7 p.m., with Pastor Rick Van Horn, officiating.

Family will receive friends on Friday, July 5, 2019, from 5-7 p.m.

In Lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to Churubusco Public Library or Vistiting Nurse and Hospice Home.

Online notes can be sent to the family at www.sheetsandchilds.com.

Published in KPCNews on July 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sheets & Childs Funeral Home
Download Now