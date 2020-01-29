KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Neil Root
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Neil Root


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Neil Root Obituary

ANGOLA - Neil R. Root, 77, of Angola, Indiana, and formerly of Sylvania, Ohio, died on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Biloxi, Mississippi.

He was born on July 20, 1942, in Toledo, Ohio, to Roger and Catherine (Besancon) Root. They preceded him in death.

Neil graduated from Burnham High School and put his love of automobiles and auto care into starting his own business. He owned and operated R & R Auto Parts in Sylvania, Ohio, for more than 30 years and Point Place Auto Parts for nearly 20 years.

Neil also raced modified cars at Toledo Speedway. He also loved spending time at his house on Lake Jimmerson in Angola, boating, fishing and snowmobile riding. He was an avid football fan, especially of the Colts and Buckeyes.

Neil held longtime memberships in the Moose and the Masonic lodges in both Toledo, Ohio, and Indiana.

He was "full of life" and found his greatest joy in time spent with family and friends.

Left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife of 35 years, Cynthia; children, William (Gina) and David (Beverly) Root; grandchildren, Justin and Matthew; five great-grandchildren; and brother, Dennis (Joann) Root.

He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Catherine Root; grandson, Christopher Root; and sister, Virgina Stanz.

Family and friends are invited to visit on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, from 4-8 p.m., at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo, OH 43623, where funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020.

Burial will follow at Ravine Cemetery, Sylvania, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are suggested to or .

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Neil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -