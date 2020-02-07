KPCNews Obituaries
Nell Hornbrook


1933 - 2020
Nell Hornbrook Obituary

ORLAND - Nell Hornbrook, 86, of Orland, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at Northern Lakes Nursing Center, Angola, Indiana.

She was born on Oct. 10, 1933, in Montpelier, Ohio.

Nell graduated from Montpelier High School.

Nell married Theodore R. "Ted" Hornbrook on Sept. 1, 1956, in Montpelier, Ohio.

He preceded her in death on Nov. 3, 2006.

Nell and Ted were lifetime farmers. She enjoyed reading, and doing crossword puzzles.

Survivors include two sons, Greg Hornbrook, and Mike (Paula) Hornbrook, both of Orland, Indiana; two granddaughters, Deidre (Travis) Mann, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, and Heather Hornbrook, of Orland, Indiana; two great-grandchildren, Memphis Mann, and Monroe Mann; and two sisters, Thelma (Pete) Stambaugh, of Montpelier, Ohio, and Mary Ann (Thurman) Morrison, of Fitzgerald, Georgia.

She was also preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy (Jenkins) Moody; three children, Susan Marie, Robert, and Roxanne; and two brothers, A.J. Moody and Andy Moody.

Private graveside services will be held at Greenlawn Cemetery, Orland, Indiana.

Memorial donations in her memory may be directed to Heartland Hospice.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Beams Funeral Home, Fremont.

Published in KPCNews on Feb. 7, 2020
