LOUNDONVILLE, Ohio - Nellora Ann "Nellie" Wells, 34, died Tuesday, July 8, 2019, at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Feb. 6, 1985, to Rhett L. and Suzanne N. (Brand) Butler, and they survive in Loudonville.

Nellie is also survived by three sons and two daughters, Colton Landrum (adopted son of Todd and Jill Landrum, Huntington, Indiana), Joshua Wells Jr., Rose Marie Wells, Briyonnia Bowman, and Charles Bowman; grandparents, James Brand, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Keith and Anita Butler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers, Abram M. (Mara) Butler, of Milton, Florida, and Josiah M. Butler, of Loudonville; one niece, Olivia Butler; aunts and uncles, Jimmy and Patty Brand, of Waterloo, Indiana, George and Christine Brand, of Waterloo, Indiana, Naomi and Stan Everetts, of Waterloo, Indiana, and Erick and MaDonna Butler, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Anna M. Brand.

Nellie suffered with bipolar disorder most of her life.

She was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

Thank you to everyone who has kept Nellie in their prayers over the years.

A private committal service will be held at Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna, Indiana.

Memorials may be given in Nellie's memory to New Vision at Knox Community Hospital, 1330 Coshocton Ave., Mt. Vernon, OH 43050.

To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.