KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
1320 East Dupont Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46825
(260) 426-9494
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Highland Park Cemetery
2403 E. Wallen Road
Fort Wayne, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nicholas Kitchen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nicholas Kitchen III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nicholas Kitchen III Obituary

ROME CITY - Nicholas "Nick" Frank Kitchen III, 70, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence in Rome City, Indiana.

He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Nicholas F. and Delores T. Kitchen. They preceded him in death.

He was a 1967 graduate of Concordia High School.

Nick worked for Schambaugh and Sons for 30 years until his retirement.

He was a member and trustee of The Fraternal Oder of Eagles in Kendallville.

Nick enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and golfing.

Surviving are his children, Nicholas F. (Terri) Kitchen IV, Tamara R. (Kenneth) Yoder, and Danyelle M. (Brent) Leiter; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Teri A. (Buck McDonald) Kitchen.

Nick was preceded in death by the love of his life, Kimberly Ann Kitchen.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery and Mausoleum.

Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home.

To sign the online guestbook please visit www.domccombandsons.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nicholas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of D.O. McComb & Sons Funeral Homes - Pine Valley
Download Now