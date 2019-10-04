|
ROME CITY - Nicholas "Nick" Frank Kitchen III, 70, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at his residence in Rome City, Indiana.
He was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Nicholas F. and Delores T. Kitchen. They preceded him in death.
He was a 1967 graduate of Concordia High School.
Nick worked for Schambaugh and Sons for 30 years until his retirement.
He was a member and trustee of The Fraternal Oder of Eagles in Kendallville.
Nick enjoyed playing cards, fishing, and golfing.
Surviving are his children, Nicholas F. (Terri) Kitchen IV, Tamara R. (Kenneth) Yoder, and Danyelle M. (Brent) Leiter; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a sister, Teri A. (Buck McDonald) Kitchen.
Nick was preceded in death by the love of his life, Kimberly Ann Kitchen.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Highland Park Cemetery and Mausoleum.
Arrangements entrusted to D.O. McComb and Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home.
Published in KPCNews on Oct. 4, 2019