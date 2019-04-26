KENDALLVILLE - Nick A. Weber, 63, of Kendallville, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

He was born March 1, 1956, to the late Floyd and Martha (Davis) Weber. Nick worked at Tower Automotive for many years, and recently retired from Dexter Axle. He had been working part time with Banco in Kendallville.

He was a member of the Albion American Legion. In his free time, Nick could be found enjoying the outdoors - hunting, fishing and camping.

He is survived by his wife, Roberta Weber of Kendallville; twin sons, Justin Weber of Albion and Jason Weber of LaOtto; and stepdaughter, Ashley (Steffe) DuBois of Garrett. Also surviving are grandchildren, Byron Weber, Breanne Weber, Ben Weber and Skyler Weber; stepgrandchildren, Gage Steffe and Brayden Mercer-Steffe; and a great-grandchild, Carson Hoon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Elizabeth (Conley) Weber; brothers, Terry, Jerry and Gene Weber; and a sister, Pat Fleshman.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at Harper Funeral Homes, Albion Chapel, 771 Trail Ridge Road, Albion, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Visitation also will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Burial will be at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Donations in Nick's memory may be directed to the Albion American Legion. To leave a condolence or sign the online guest book, visit harperfuneralhomes.com.