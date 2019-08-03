|
ANGOLA - Nicolaas Lee Brouer, 56, passed away unexpectedly Friday, July 26, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola.
He was born May 3, 1963, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, to Gerhard and Ruby (Stucky) Brouer.
After nearly a decade together, he married the love of his life, Soonja (Harter) Brouer on Sept. 9, 2017, at the American Legion in Angola. She survives.
He worked at Duraclean in Angola for 20 years. He was a loyal, caring, and loving friend, father, uncle, brother, son, grandfather, and stepfather.
Though he was not nearly on this earth long enough, his kindness and genuine care for others changed every life he touched. You weren't just lucky to have Nick in your life, you were blessed to have Nick in your life. His happiest moments were spent with his family and caring for the animals on the farm, particularly the goats.
He also loved watching Komet hockey games, Sunday visits with his mother, canoeing on the river, fishing, and his dog Baylee "Bug."
Nick had a genuine heart of a gold, a sincere and loving personality that you just don't find everywhere. He was truly one-of-a-kind and has a left a void in every life he touched that will never be filled. We hold him and the countless memories we have with him in our hearts daily and will continue doing so for the rest of our lives.
He is survived by his mother, Ruby (Stucky) Brouer, of LaGrange; two sisters, Barbara (Scott) Perry, of Angola, and Linda (Randall) Shuff, of Garrett. Also surviving are his three children, Nicolaas Brouer, of New Albany, Krista (Heath) Williams, of LaGrange, and Travis (Brittany) Brouer, of LaGrange.
He is also survived by his first granddaughter, Mackenzie Williams, whom he adored more than anything. He was always there cheering her on in sports and she held a special place in his heart. Also surviving are seven nieces and nephews; 18 great-nieces and great-nephews; and one grandson.
Also surviving are three stepchildren, Amanda (Tim) Avila, Cortney (Kody) Varone, and Dustin (Drucilla) Osborn, and their combined 10 children. They all loved andwere loved by their Poppa Nick more than words can express.
He was preceded in death by his father, Gerhard Brouer.
A Celebration of Life to honor Nick will be held at a later date.