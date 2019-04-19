STURGIS, Michigan - Nila Jean Morrisson, age 90, of Sturgis, Michigan, youngest and last surviving child of Squire Denver Walter and Floy Lenore (Ensley) Walter, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Thurston Woods Village in Sturgis. She was born Dec. 5, 1928, at the Dr. Bonnell M. Souder Hospital in Auburn. She graduated from Auburn High School in 1946. After graduation, she and two friends moved to Fort Wayne in November 1946 to get better jobs. The friends soon left and two Sturgis girls moved in. They set her up in a blind date with Hubert LaMont Morrisson, the son of Jesse and Ruby Morrisson of Sturgis. A box of Valentine candy sealed the deal. They were married Aug. 16, 1947, at St. Mark's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Auburn. Nila and Hubert lived in Sturgis for the rest of their lives, where they raised their family, enjoyed playing golf, and built their dream home together. They were partners in love and life. Nila was the family financial officer, household manager, child care provider, and trusted partner in her husband's endeavors. After they were married she worked in her father-in-law's dry-cleaning business where Hubert also worked. She also worked as an executive secretary for several Sturgis companies and an attorney. Nila also worked as a bookkeeper for an implement dealer as well as a tax preparer for several business clients in the area. In retirement, Nila volunteered to do tax returns for the Commission on Aging clients and worked as a cashier and office manager for a local grocery chain. She attended First United Methodist Church and sang in the Chancel Choir for many years. Hubert and Nila's membership at Cedar Lake Golf Course provided many years of fun, friendship and a shared love of the sport. Nila worked crossword puzzles daily, was an avid reader, and liked playing cribbage and euchre card games. She also enjoyed following the sport teams of her son, grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Lions, professional golf tours and tennis. In later years, she was eager to tell stories of her early life and remembrances of what it was like to grow up during the Great Depression, life on the farm, being the youngest of nine children, antics of her older brothers, and the closeness she felt to her mother. The importance of family to her came out in these stories. She is survived by her daughters Jo Ellen (Howard) Avildsen of Sturgis Michigan, Jan Lenore (George) Hunt of Seneca Falls, New York, son Paul Raymond (Dawn) Morrisson of Goshen, grandchildren, stepgrandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nila was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Hubert in 1989; brothers Weston Calvin, Raymond Keith, Lauren Donner, Paul Edsel and Verlin Devere; and sisters, Ellen Jeanette, Wilma Virginia and Thyra Maxine. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial graveside service and burial of the ashes will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Sturgis. The Rev. Jeanne Garza of the First United Methodist Church of Sturgis will officiate. A luncheon and time for continued fellowship will follow the service at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The Hackman Chapel of Hackman Family Funeral Homes of Sturgis is entrusted with the arrangements. To honor her love of reading, memorial donations may be directed to the Sturgis District Library in her name. The obituary is also at hackmanfamilyfuneralhomes.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.