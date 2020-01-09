KPCNews Obituaries
|
Services
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
(260) 665-3111
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
12:00 PM
Weicht Funeral Home Inc
207 N West St
Angola, IN 46703
View Map
1925 - 2020
Nina Vincent Obituary

ANGOLA - Nina A. Vincent, 94, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Aperion Care of Angola.

She was born on Oct. 9, 1925, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Carl and Emily Pearl (Marshall) Demorest.

Nina married Frederick D. Vincent on Oct. 17, 1945.

She was a house cleaner for many area homes.

Nina was a member of Fairview Missionary Church, Angola, Indiana, and Angola Moose Lodge Auxiliary.

She enjoyed watching soap operas and reading. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

Surviving are her daughter, Linda (William) Hudson, of Angola; two grandchildren, Margaret (Thomas) Truxton, of Greensboro, North Carolina, and James (Beverly) Hudson, of Montgomery, Michigan. Also surviving are her six great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Nina was preceded by her parents; husband, Frederick D. Vincent on Aug. 11, 1978; sister, Evelyn Smith; and five brothers, LaVerne Demorest, Leslie Demorest, Blaine Demorest, Glen Demorest and Carl Demorest Jr.

Funeral services will be at noon on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Weicht Funeral Home in Angola, Indiana.

The Rev. Norman Fuller will be officiating.

Burial will be at Eddy Cemetery, Hamilton, Indiana.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon, prior to the service on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Heart to Heart Hospice and Home Care or to the family, in care of Linda Hudson.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.weichtfh.com.

Local arrangements handled by Weicht Funeral Home, Angola.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 9, 2020
