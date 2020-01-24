KPCNews Obituaries
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-5122
Memorial Gathering
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Demoney-Grimes Funeral Home
600 Countryside Dr
Columbia City, IN 46725
View Map
Norma Bolinger


1932 - 2020
Norma Bolinger Obituary

ALBION - Norma J. Bolinger, 87, of Albion, Indiana, died at 11:15 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at her daughter's home.

Born May 25, 1932, in Noble County, Indiana, she was the daughter of Albert and Margaret M. (Stewart) Birch.

She lived most of her lifetime in Noble County, except a short time in Columbia City.

She graduated from Wolf Lake High School with the Class of 1950.

On June 8, 1985, she married Jerry L. Bolinger.

She retired from Fiber Form with 36 years of service.

She was a member of Collamar First Church of God, WHO-Church group and TOPS-weight loss group.

Survivors include her son, Gary (Debbie) Hursey, of Columbia City; daughter, Tammy (Rob) Ramey, of Columbia City; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerry Bolinger in 2009; daughters, Cindy Slusher and Rhonda Hursey; and sister, Roberta Pritchard.

A gathering of family and friends will be 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at DeMoney-Grimes Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Thorn Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be given in her memory to Collamar First Church of God or the donor's choice of charity.

Visit www.demoneygrimes.com to send her family condolences online.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 24, 2020
