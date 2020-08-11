1/1
Norma Campbell
ANGOLA - Norma S. Campbell, 78, of Angola, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home with her family by her side.

She was born on Dec. 14, 1941, in Monmouth to Charles and Jean (Hudson) Dawson.

She worked for 35 years at North American Van Lines, before retiring in 2007.

She enjoyed fishing and was excellent at fly fishing. She enjoyed painting ceramics, basket weaving, was a great cook and always had a dog.

Norma married Steve A. Campbell on Oct. 7, 1978, in Ossian, Indiana, and he survives.

She is also survived by six children, Dennis Shropshire, of Fort Wayne, Denise Murphy and her husband, Rod, of Auburn, Kevin Campbell, of Auburn, Mike Campbell and his wife, Shellie, of Fort Wayne, Suzanne Harris, of Convoy, Ohio, and Scott Campbell, of Berne; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janice Bowers, of Strasburg, Pennsylvania; and two sisters-in-law, Diane Campbell, of Fort Wayne and Pattie Miller, of Coldwater, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gary Shropshire; a great-granddaughter, Ellie Nutt; a great-grandson, Braden Shropshire; and a sister, Elaine Dawson.

A private family service will be held at 2 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana, with the Rev. Kevin Marsh officiating.

The public is welcome for viewing from 3-7 p.m., on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, after the service at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Due to the state mandate, masks are required.



Published in KPCNews on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
