ASHLEY - Norma Jean (Shumaker) Dilley, 81, has entered into eternity with the Lord on March 9, 2019. She was born on June 24, 1937 in Steuben Township on the family homestead to Harry and Opal (Ritter) Shumaker. Norma had one brother, Charles Duane Shumaker who along with her parents has preceded her into eternity. She graduated from the Salem Center School and attended classes at Anderson College. Norma married Carl D. Dilley on October 13, 1957 and the journey of dairy farm life began. Norma has always been involved in the work of the Lord throughout her lifetime. She was a very gifted musician, playing piano and singing. She and her husband Carl have ministered at the Steuben County Rest Home and to many area nursing homes for nearly 45 years. Norma was a member of The Rock Church in Fort Wayne. In her lifetime she was employed by Garrett Electric Motors, The Auburn Rubber Products, DeKalb County Soil Conservation Service, the family farm and then retired from The Bostwick Braun Corporation. Surviving are her husband Carl of Ashley; Son Gary and Rhonda Dilley of Huntington; Daughter, Sharon and Jerry Spiker of Ashley; Son, Roger and Vicki Dilley of Fort Wayne. Grandchildren, Matthew and Mel Dilley, Jennifer Dilley, Kelly Buck, Karla and Kirk Hurraw, Chris Kimmel (Stephanie), Tia and Jeremy Musser, Lindsay Dilley, Bethany and Todd Helmkamp, Dustin and Kayli Hensley, Collin and Anna Hensley. There are 14 great-grandchildren. Nephew Ken and Marcia Shumaker and 2 great nephews, Jeremy Ellert and Christopher and Amber Ellert. She is also survived by many other wonderful cousins, brothers and sisters in law and numerous nieces and nephews. Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday March 14, 2019 at New Hope Christian Center, 900 S. Wayne Street, Waterloo, with burial to follow in Mount Zion Cemetery, Pleasant Lake. Calling is Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne Street, Waterloo and also one hour prior to the service Thursday from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Preferred memorials are to The Rock Church. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.