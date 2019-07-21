KENDALLVILLE - Norma Jane Jones, 81, of Kendallville died Friday, July 19, 2019, at 3:15 p.m. at her residence.

She was born Dec. 3, 1937, in Floyd County, Kentucky, to William and Margaret (Bailey) Ousley.

She moved to this area in 1950, coming from Floyd County, Kentucky.

On Sept. 29, 1953, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, she married Charles Jones. He preceded her in death on Feb. 2, 1999. Norma retired from Arden-Benhar Mills in Kendallville.

Surviving are four daughters, Margaret Ellen (LD) Mosley of HIndman, Kentucky, Wanda Fay (Raymond "Pete") Sparkman of Rome City, Jeannie Carol Haire of Kendallville and Shirley G. (Michael) Voglewede of Fort Wayne; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Marie Jones of Garrett and Sandra Ann (Delmar) Handshoe of Garrett.

She was also preceded in death by a grandson; three sisters, Bobbie Greenwell, Ioma Ruth Jones, and Lucy Ousley; and three brothers, Oscar Ousley, Charles Ousley, and Rady Ousley.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Salem United Baptist Church, 8227 N. S.R. 9, Kendallville, with Pastor Billy Ray Tuttle and Pastor Carl Slone officiating. Burial will be in Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Calling is Tuesday, July 23, 2019, from 2 to 7 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville. Calling will also be Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church.

