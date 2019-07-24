SHIPSHEWANA - Norma Jean Lambright, 65, of Shipshewana, died at 11:45 p.m., on Monday, July 22, 2019, at her residence.

She was born on March 18, 1954, in Shipshewana, to Ezra J. and Mary Ellen (Miller) Gingerich.

On April 20, 1973, in Shipshewana, she married Perry H. Gingerich; he survives.

Survivors in addition to her husband are three sons, Steven (Sara) Lambright, James (Marla) Lambright, and Mark (Leora) Lambright, all of Shipshewana; two daughters, Mary (Stanley) Miller, and Rhoda (Vernon) Lambright, both of Shipshewana; 30 grandchildren; two brothers, Dean (Laura) Gingerich, of Middlebury, and Marvin (Vera) Gingerich, of Shipshewana; and sister, Marlene (Wilbur) Mast, of Topeka.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Aaron Lee Lambright.

She was a homemaker and a member of Old Order Amish Church.

Visitation will be after 2 p.m., today and all day Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at the family residence, 4865 W. C.R. 300N, Shipshewana.

Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m., on Thursday, July 25, 2019, also at the family residence.

Services will be conducted by Bishop Jacob Jones and the home ministers.

Burial will be at East Barren Cemetery, Shipshewana.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with arrangements.