Weathers Funeral Home Inc
106 S Shelby Street
Salem, IN 47167
(812) 883-6155
AUBURN - Norma J. (Allen-Sullivan) Mack, 95, of Auburn, Indiana, passed away Aug. 27, 2019, at Millers Merry Manor in Garrett.

Surviving are her children, Phil (Chris) Allen and Jyl (Wally) Mattes; one brother; and numerous other relatives.

Service dates and times are pending with Weathers Funeral Home, 106 S. Shelby St., Salem, IN 47167.

Please, no flowers. In lieu of flowers, offer a memorial to First United Methodist Church, Auburn or DeKalb Health Home Care and Hospice, Auburn.

Local arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett.

Published in KPCNews on Aug. 29, 2019
