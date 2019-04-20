ORLAND - November Lynn Easterday, 6, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital after a short illness.

A celebration of life for November will take place at 4 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at Life Changing Realities Fellowship in Angola. A private burial will take place at Adams Cemetery in Bronson, Michigan. The family was cared for by Dutcher Funeral Home of Bronson.

November was born Feb. 14, 2013, at the Hillsdale Hospital. She was currently attending Prairie Heights Elementary in kindergarten. November was always smiling and made everyone she came into contact with smile. She was a huge fan of Harry Potter as well as the Minions, unicorns and cats. November enjoyed playing basketball, drawing and coloring. Her true joy in life was being around her family. She will be remembered for her magnetic personality and beaming smile. November will be missed by many.

November is survived by her parents, Brad (Melinda) Easterday of Orland; her siblings Lilleymae, Cloey, Gavin and Evangelene Easterday; her grandparents, Millie (Derek) Kennedy of Hillsdale, Kenneth (Denise) Easterday of Angola, Lori (Kelly) McKelvey of Spruce Grove, Alberta, Canada, Roger (Fawn) Bartzen of Battle Creek, and Mike Randall of Hillsdale; her great-grandparents Don (Bonnie) Nagel of Angola, Dorothy Saxman of Leonidas, and Beverly O'Dell of Flat Rock, Michigan; her aunts and uncles Tim (Cari) Bartzen, Keith (Shawna) Bartzen, Scott (Heather) Bartzen, Keegan Randall, Emily Bartzen, Amy Miller, Jason (Melissa) Miller and Megan (Ken) Wendell; her great-aunts and uncles Kim (Tim) Maher, Mitch (Mary) O'Dell, Steve "Butch" (Alice) Easterday, Leah (Joe) Schuler, and Beatrice Walls; and many cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother Brenda Bartzen, and her great-uncle Perry O'Dell.

Memorials may be directed to Life Changing Realities Fellowship or to the family.

