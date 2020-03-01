|
BRIGHTON - O. Duane Boggs, 79, of Brighton, Indiana, died unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020.
Mr. Boggs was born on April 18, 1940, in LaGrange, Indiana, to Orlin F. and Clara R. (Bowman) Boggs.
Living his lifetime in LaGrange County, he was a long-time farmer with his family farm Brighton Farms Inc. He also owned and operated D & A Trucking.
Duane was a former member of Howe Lions Club, was on the 4-H Fair Auction Board, active with Farm Bureau, was part of a snowmobile club and had done tractor pulling.
He was a long-time member of the former English Prairie Church of the Brethren in Brighton, and was currently a member of Marion Christian Fellowship in Shipshewana.
Mr. Boggs was a United States Air Force veteran.
On April 5, 1964, at English Prairie Church in Brighton, he married Arlys Thompson. Mrs. Boggs survives in Brighton.
Also surviving are three daughters, Lisa (Scott) Beecher, of Howe, Indiana, Jodie (Tim) Pierce of Cook, Minnessota, and Jan (Charlie) Collyer, of Topeka, Indiana; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Diane (Robert) Robinson, of Middlebury, Indiana, and Sally (Mark) Hans, of Mishawaka, Indiana; and two brothers, Dick (Gerrie) Boggs, of Whitewater, Colorado, and Dan Boggs, of Bradenton, Florida; a stepsister, Twyla Dudley, of Scottsdale, Arizona; and two stepbrothers, Robert (Kathy) Agley, of Monticello, Indiana, and Daniel (Kathy Susan) Agley, of Bloomington, Indiana.
Preceding Mr. Boggs in death were his parents, Orlin F. and Clara R. Boggs; his stepmother, Romayne Boggs; a daughter, Kelly Jo Boggs; and two brothers, Owen David Boggs and Dennis A. Boggs.
Visitation will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1-3 and 4-6 p.m., at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange, Indiana.
Funeral services will take place on Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Marion Christian Fellowship, 5460 N. C.R. 450W, Shipshewana, Indiana.
Pastors Ron and Char Roth will officiate.
Burial will follow at English Prairie Cemetery in Brighton, Indiana.
Memorials may be made to Marion Christian Fellowship.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.fruripmayfuneralhome.com.