KENDALLVILLE - Ola M. Stanley, 91, of Kendallville, and formerly of Brimfield, died Monday, March 4, 2019, at Kendallville Manor Nursing and Rehab in Kendallville.

She was born July 20, 1927, in Caretta, West Virginia, to Elige and Mae (Caldwell) Click.

On March 23, 1946, in West Virginia, she married Mitchell Stanley. He preceded her in death Aug. 16, 1994.

Mrs. Stanley was a homemaker.

Ola enjoyed housecleaning and cleaned in several local homes. She also liked going to garage sales and loved to go to church.

Surviving are four daughters, Darlene (Henderson) Terry of Brimfield, Sue (John) Copas of Ligonier, Joyce (Andy) Skinner of Rome City, and Jeannie Stanley of Kendallville; four sons, Larry (Kim) Stanley of Kendallville, Harold Wayne (Cleta) Stanley of Hazard, Kentucky, Mitchell R. (Crystal) Stanley of Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, and Ronnie (Tracy) Stanley of Kendallville; 20 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Elizabeth Goodwin of Texas; and a brother, James Click of Alexandra, Virginia.

She was also preceded in death by two daughters, Linda Stanley and Wanda Faye Clouse; a great-granddaughter, Madisyn Days; a sister; and four brothers.

Funeral services will be Friday, March 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 2900 E. 1150 N-57, Wolcottville. with Pastor Billy Fields officiating. Burial will be in Orange Cemetery, Rome City.

Honorary pallbearers are her granddaughters, Rachea Eytcheson, Emily Temple, Monica Clouse, Brooklyn Stanley, Jordan Halderman, Nicole Days, and Michelle Days. Active pallbearers are her grandsons, Dave Terry, Brent Terry, Joel Copas, Jason Skinner, Canaan Stanley, Zach Stanley, Shaun Days, Shawn Stanley, Shane Stanley, Kevin Clouse and Jordan Clouse.

Calling is Thursday, March 7, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. at New Life Tabernacle, 609 Patty Lane, Kendallville. Calling will also be Friday from 10-11 a.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church.

Preferred memorials are to the , 6324 Constitution Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46804.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville, is assisting the family with arrangements.View a video tribute after Thursday or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.