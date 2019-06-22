HUNTERTOWN - Olive "Irene" Allen, 97, of Huntertown and formerly of Auburn, Indiana, died Friday, June 21, 2019, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne.

Irene was born May 18, 1922, in Albion, to George W. and Gertrude (Weimer) Daum.

She was married to the love of her life, Merton D. Allen, on Sept. 20, 1941, in Ray, Indiana, and he preceded her in death.

Irene worked as the head bookkeeper at Auburn Rubber Company for 20 years, retiring in 1959.

She was a member of Huntertown United Methodist Church.

Irene is survived by three generations of nieces and nephews, all of which she considered her children.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, George W. and Gertrude Daum; husband, Merton D. Allen; and two sisters, Marjorie Casebeer and Eleanor "Joan" Bowser.

Services will take place at noon, Monday, June 24, 2019, with Tom Novy officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the service at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett, Indiana.

Memorials are to Huntertown United Methodist Church or Spencerville Masonic Lodge.

You may send a condolence or sign the online register book at www.thomasfuneralhome.org.

Arrangements handled by Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett.