Services
Smith & Sons Funeral Home
207 N Main St
Columbia City, IN 46725
(260) 244-7601
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Merriam Christian Chapel Church
3985 U.S. 33
Albion, IN
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Merriam Christian Chapel Church
Olive Stangland


1917 - 2019
Olive Stangland Obituary

ALBION - Olive Janet Stangland, 102, of Albion, Indiana, died at 10:55 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Northridge Village, Albion, where she had resided since May, 2016.

She was born May 26, 1917 in Noble County, a daughter of the late Donald and Maggie (Kitt) Stangland.

Her formative years were spent in the Wolf Lake area, where she graduated from Wolf Lake High School.

Olive was born, raised and lived on the family farm located between Wolf Lake and Merriam for 99 plus years.

Olive worked in the accounting department at Churubusco State Bank, retiring in 1965. She was a member of Merriam Christian Chapel.

She was an avid fisherman, rowing her boat to her favorite spots at the lake. She enjoyed baking and candy making. During the basketball season, she delighted in cheering on the IU basketball team.

She is survived by a niece, Barbara Starkey, of St. Louis, Missouri; several great-nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Additionally, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ethan Stangland; and two sisters, Amy Stangland and Elizabeth Luckey.

The funeral service is at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at Merriam Christian Chapel Church, 3985 U.S. 33, Albion, Indiana.

Burial is at Christian Chapel Cemetery, Merriam.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service at the church.

Arrangement have been entrusted to Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City.

Preferred memorials are to Merriam Christian Chapel Mission Fund.

Condolences may be sent to www.smithandsonsfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Oct. 12, 2019
