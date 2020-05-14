|
ROME CITY - Ollie Sizemore, 66 of Rome City, Indiana, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children on Tuesday, May 13, 2020.
She was born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Norman and Ellen (Patrick) Creech.
She married the love of her life Arnold Sizemore Sr., on June 24, 1972. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2016, along with her beloved pet, Brutis.
In previous years, she had worked for Coachmen Industries in Middlebury and Anchor Inn and Lighthouse Restaurant in Rome City.
Ollie enjoyed spending time surrounded with family and friends. She had lived in Pulaski, Tennessee, and Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, before returning to Indiana.
Surviving are two daughters, Angel (Tracy) Jarrett, of Pikeville, Kentucky, and Iah Lucas, of Atlanta, Georgia; two sons, Arnold (Kimberly) Sizemore Jr., of Rome City and Travis (Jeff Matzek) Sizemore, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Amnesty Birt, of Jamestown, New York, and Jessica Lucas, of Mallie, Kentucky; a grandson, Ryan (Shelby Kerr) Sizemore, of Kokomo; five great-grandchilden, Madison Baker, Miah Birt, Hailey Stamper, River Rose Sizemore, and Posiedon Fardink; three sisters, Ruby "Teresa" (Carly) Stacy, of Carrie, Kentucky, Suzanne (Oscar) Ritchie, of Nancy, Kentucky, and Ella Mae (William "Bill") Taulbee, of Carrie, Kentucky; and a brother, Gilbert Creech, of Carrie, Kentucky.
She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Darryl Creech, Arnold Creech, and David Creech.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, and is limited to 25 people in attendance.
A live broadcast of the memorial service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 6 p.m.
Visitation is on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 25 people at a time. Please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. There is to be no congregating in the parking lot and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.
