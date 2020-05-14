KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
(260) 854-2251
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, May 15, 2020
6:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
100 Cemetery Rd
Wolcottville, IN 46795
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Sizemore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Sizemore


1954 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollie Sizemore Obituary

ROME CITY - Ollie Sizemore, 66 of Rome City, Indiana, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her children on Tuesday, May 13, 2020.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1954, in Knott County, Kentucky, to Norman and Ellen (Patrick) Creech.

She married the love of her life Arnold Sizemore Sr., on June 24, 1972. He preceded her in death on Aug. 19, 2016, along with her beloved pet, Brutis.

In previous years, she had worked for Coachmen Industries in Middlebury and Anchor Inn and Lighthouse Restaurant in Rome City.

Ollie enjoyed spending time surrounded with family and friends. She had lived in Pulaski, Tennessee, and Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, before returning to Indiana.

Surviving are two daughters, Angel (Tracy) Jarrett, of Pikeville, Kentucky, and Iah Lucas, of Atlanta, Georgia; two sons, Arnold (Kimberly) Sizemore Jr., of Rome City and Travis (Jeff Matzek) Sizemore, of Lawrenceburg, Tennessee; two granddaughters, Amnesty Birt, of Jamestown, New York, and Jessica Lucas, of Mallie, Kentucky; a grandson, Ryan (Shelby Kerr) Sizemore, of Kokomo; five great-grandchilden, Madison Baker, Miah Birt, Hailey Stamper, River Rose Sizemore, and Posiedon Fardink; three sisters, Ruby "Teresa" (Carly) Stacy, of Carrie, Kentucky, Suzanne (Oscar) Ritchie, of Nancy, Kentucky, and Ella Mae (William "Bill") Taulbee, of Carrie, Kentucky; and a brother, Gilbert Creech, of Carrie, Kentucky.

She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Darryl Creech, Arnold Creech, and David Creech.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 15, 2020, at 6 p.m., at Young Family Funeral Home, S.R. 9 North, Wolcottville, and is limited to 25 people in attendance.

A live broadcast of the memorial service will be available for viewing on the Young Family Funeral Home Facebook page on Friday at 6 p.m.

Visitation is on Friday, May 15, 2020, from 4-6 p.m., at the funeral home. Due to safety concerns from COVID-19, the visitation is limited to 25 people at a time. Please use good judgment in determining the length of your visit or if you should attend. There is to be no congregating in the parking lot and physical distancing of six feet is mandatory.

View a video tribute or share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -