|
LIGONIER - Ollie James Slone, 71, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10:36 p.m., at home surrounded by his family.
He was born on April 10, 1949, to Golden and Laura (Huff) Slone.
Ollie married Dana Branam in 1977, and they remained lifelong friends.
Ollie loved spending time with his grandchildren, which he always called "his boys." He also enjoyed going to auctions and working outside on his cars and trucks. Ollie was a "jack-of-all-trades" and could fix anything. His family will especially miss his big smile and sense of humor.
Ollie is survived by his son, Sgt. Adam W. Slone, deployed to southwest Asia and his fiancee, Olivia Acevedo; daughter, Angie (Eric) Estep, of Ligonier; grandchildren, Hunter James, Wyatt, Noah, and Colton Estep; sisters, Myrtle King, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Net Oliver, of Langley, Kentucky; and brothers, Claude Slone, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Willard Slone, of Garrett, Kentucky, numerous nieces and nephews; and his "cousin" and prayer partner, Ray Condict.
Ollie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shawn Slone; and brothers, John Slone, Sherbert Slone, Silas Slone, Shelby Slone, Ray Slone, Milesm Slone, and Boyd Slone.
A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremebered.com.