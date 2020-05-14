KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Legacy Remembered - Ligonier
1274 Lincolnway South
Ligonier, IN 46767
(260)-894-3161
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Ollie Slone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ollie Slone


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ollie Slone Obituary

LIGONIER - Ollie James Slone, 71, of Ligonier, Indiana, passed away on Saturday, May 9, 2020, at 10:36 p.m., at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 10, 1949, to Golden and Laura (Huff) Slone.

Ollie married Dana Branam in 1977, and they remained lifelong friends.

Ollie loved spending time with his grandchildren, which he always called "his boys." He also enjoyed going to auctions and working outside on his cars and trucks. Ollie was a "jack-of-all-trades" and could fix anything. His family will especially miss his big smile and sense of humor.

Ollie is survived by his son, Sgt. Adam W. Slone, deployed to southwest Asia and his fiancee, Olivia Acevedo; daughter, Angie (Eric) Estep, of Ligonier; grandchildren, Hunter James, Wyatt, Noah, and Colton Estep; sisters, Myrtle King, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Net Oliver, of Langley, Kentucky; and brothers, Claude Slone, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, Willard Slone, of Garrett, Kentucky, numerous nieces and nephews; and his "cousin" and prayer partner, Ray Condict.

Ollie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shawn Slone; and brothers, John Slone, Sherbert Slone, Silas Slone, Shelby Slone, Ray Slone, Milesm Slone, and Boyd Slone.

A cremation committal will take place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremebered.com.

Published in KPCNews on May 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ollie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -