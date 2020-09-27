LIGONIER - Ollie James Slone, 71, of Ligonier passed away on May 9, 2020 at 10:36 p.m. at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on April 10, 1949 to Golden and Laura (Huff) Slone. Ollie married Dana Branam in 1977, and they remained lifelong friends.

Ollie loved spending time with his grandchildren, which he always called "his boys." He also enjoyed going to auctions and working outside on his cars and trucks; Ollie was a "jack-of-all-trades" and could fix anything. His family will especially miss his big smile and sense of humor.

Ollie is survived by his son, Sgt. Adam W. Slone deployed to southwest Asia and his fiancee, Olivia Acevedo; daughter Angie (Eric) Estep of Ligonier; grandchildren Hunter James, Wyatt, Noah, and Colton Estep; sisters Myrtle King of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Net Oliver, of Langley, Kentucky; and brothers Claude Slone of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, and Willard Slone of Garrett, Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews; and his "cousin" and prayer partner, Ray Condict.

Ollie was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Shawn Slone; and brothers John Slone, Sherbert Slone, Silas Slone, Shelby Slone, Ray Slone, Milesm Slone and Boyd Slone.

A cremation committal took place at Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center in Ligonier at the time of Ollie's passing. The family has invited everyone to attend a memorial gathering in memory of Ollie on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 1:30-3:30 p.m., at their home located at 825 Morton Street, Ligonier, Indiana, 46767. A Celebration of Ollie's life will begin at 4 p.m.

Legacy Cremation & Remembrance Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.thelegacyremebered.com.