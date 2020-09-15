1/1
Opal Resor
1936 - 2020
AUBURN - Opal "Ann" Resor, 84, formerly of Spencerville, Indiana, died on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her home in Auburn, Indiana.

She was born on May 14, 1936, in Metz, Indiana, to Charles and Lura (Sickels) Eddy. They preceded her in death.

She married Forrest W. "Porky" Resor on Dec. 4, 1977, in Spencerville, and he preceded her in death on March 10, 2006.

Surviving are her daughter, Roxanna Nordbye, of Auburn, Indiana; stepdaughter, Lori (John) Davlos, of New Milford, Connecticut; grandchildren, Adam Stolz, Erin (Christopher) Saboski, Matthew (Grace) Davlos, Michael Davlos, Alex Davlos, Brian Resor and Vanessa (Ben) Frankel; great-grandchildren, Ayla and Lura Craig, Aiden, Logan and Kalliope Stolz and Estella Davlos; sister, Orpha Carey, of Hamilton, Indiana; and brother-in-law, Frank (Judy) Dwyer, of Spencerville, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Resor; a brother and sister-in-law, Omar and Lois Eddy; and a stepson, Brent Resor.

She worked as office manager for 35 years at Paramount Industries (Phenix Tube) in Fort Wayne.

She was a member of Spencerville United Methodist Church for years before moving and attending Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn, Indiana.

She had a great sense of humor and a passion for life, which led her to enjoy traveling.

She loved crocheting, knitting, doing crossword and suduko puzzles, using her iPad and spending time with family. Her determination and willpower to overcome any obstacle she ever encountered will always be remembered.

Calling will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, from 3-6 p.m. at Spencerville United Methodist Church, 5681 Church St., with a memorial service following at 6 p.m.

Memorials are to Cancer Services of NE Indiana, 6316 Mutual Drive, Fort Wayne, IN 46825.

Due to the governor's mandate, face masks are required along with social distancing. If you feel sick or have a fever, please send condolences online at cbwfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home in Spencerville, Indiana.

To view an online obituary and sign the guestbook, please visit www.cbwfuneralhome.com.



Published in KPCNews on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Spencerville United Methodist Church
SEP
19
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Spencerville United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home - Spencerville
6992 St Rd 1
Spencerville, IN 46788
(260) 238-4488
September 14, 2020
My deepest sympathy. Marna Strohm
