PLEASANT LAKE - Ora Link Cameron, 83, of Pleasant Lake, Indiana, died on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Cameron Hospital in Angola, Indiana.

Ora was born on Sept. 10, 1937, at Pleasant Lake, to Clarence and Alice Mae (Link) Cameron.

He attended Hamilton Schools and graduated from Indiana Academy in Cicero, Indiana. He graduated from Emmanuel Missionary College in Berrien Springs, Michigan.

He worked many years as a metal spinner at Wenzel Metal Spinners, in Fremont.

Ora is survived by a sister, Lois Sierer; and brothers, David Cameron, of Pleasant Lake and Roy (Claudia) Cameron, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Wava (Carl) Pleier.

No services will be held.