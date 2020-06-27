Ormin Brown

SAN ANTONIO, Texas - Ormin Edward Brown passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at his home in San Antonio, Texas, in the care of his loving wife, Sherry. Ormin bravely battled Leukemia for three years.

Ormin was born on Christmas Eve in 1941, in Indiana, the oldest child of Phyllis (McComb) and Francis Brown.

The Brown family lived in Huntertown, Indiana, during his younger years. They moved to a small farm in Albion, Indiana, in 1953, where Ormin learned about working with crops and animals. He earned honors as a 4-H'er, showing animals at the Noble County Fair.

He graduated from Albion-Jefferson High School in 1960, where he excelled academically, athletically, and musically. He was especially proud to be on Albion's Basketball Sectional Championship team in 1960. Known for his tenor voice, he was often asked to sing in groups or perform solo for various occasions. He attended Indiana University and then transferred to University of Evansville where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in theater. During his college years, he performed in summer stock theater in North Carolina.

Ormin enlisted in the United States Air Force and began his military service in 1967. He earned the rank of Captain, as a USAF pilot. At one point in his service, he flew the support plane for the Thunderbirds. During much of his time in the military he was stationed in Texas, a place he grew to love.

He earned an accounting degree from Abilene Christian University in Abilene, Texas, then became a Certified Public Accountant and worked for Everest Minerals Corporation in Corpus Christi. Ormin had lived in Abilene, Dallas, and Corpus Christi before moving to San Antonio, where he worked and retired from Activa Resources.

It was in Corpus Christi that he met Sherry Fuqua. They were married on April 19, 1997. Her children, Ryan and Shelley, became children of his heart, whom he loved and supported. They gave him love and support throughout his life with them and during his illness.

Sherry survives along with daughter, Shelley (Patrick McCormick); son, Ryan Fuqua; and grandchildren, Brooklyn Fuqua and Liam McCormick. Other survivors include brother, Trumin Brown (Debbie), of Gulf Breeze, Florida; sisters, Annetta (Mikel) Ropp, of Elkhart, Indiana, and Angela Brown, of Basehor, Kansas. Sister-in-law Brenda Brown, of Haverhill, New Hampshire, also survives.

Ormin was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Darrell and Dr. Terrill Brown.

Even though Texas, became his home, Ormin enjoyed returning to Indiana, to visit relatives and friends. He liked to work crossword puzzles, play golf, read, tell stories and talk about IU basketball, San Antonio Spurs, and Texas Rangers.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, siblings visited with Ormin online, which was a blessing. His courage was an example to those who knew him.

Due to ongoing concerns associated with COVID-19, there will be a private graveside service for Ormin at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park in New Braunfels, Texas.

Zoeller Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Please visit Ormin's website at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/9236254 to leave memories and condolences for the family and check for updates.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you honor Ormin's memory by donating blood to an organization close to you.

Memorial gifts may be directed to the American Cancer Society.