Miller Stewart Funeral Home
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
Tuesday, Mar. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
Orva Miller
1941 - 2019
TOPEKA - Orva P. Miller, 77, of Topeka, died at 10:45 pm on Friday, March 1, at his residence.

He was born on June 19, 1941, in LaGrange County, to Phillip N. and Wilma J. (Lambright) Miller. On October 5, 1961, in Shipshewana, he married Ella Mae Slabach, she died June 21, 2006. On April 5, 2008, in LaGrange County, he married LaVerda (Yoder) Detweiler, she survives.

Survivors in addition to his second wife are five daughters, Ruth (Harley) Bender of Shipshewana, Betty (Ervin Jr.) Schlabach of Millersburg, Katie (Merle) Miller of Topeka, Elnora (Samuel) Schwartz of Topeka, Carolyn (Danny) Miller of Shipshewana; six sons, Calvin (Linda) Miller of Shipshewana, Melvin (Ruth) Miller of Shipshewana, Phillip (Marilyn) Miller of LaGrange, Orva Jr. (Edna) Miller of Middlebury, David (Loretta) Miller of Shipshewana, Glenn (Laurie) Miller of Goshen; two stepdaughters, Kathy (Randy) Mullet of Shipshewana, Mary Beth (Phil) Hostetler of Elkhart; three stepsons, Leon (Suzanne) Detweiler of LaGrange, Leland (Kim) Detweiler of WI, Robert (Andrea) Detweiler of Goshen; 69 grandchildren, 63 great-grandchildren, 21 step grandchildren; four brothers, LeRoy (Mary) Miller of Topeka, Mervin (Irene) Miller of Topeka, Melvin (Mary Ann) Miller of Middlebury, Willard (LuElla) Miller of Topeka; three sisters, Elsie (Paul) Fry of Topeka, Fannie (Mervin) Mast of WI, Erma Stutzman of Middlebury.

He was preceded in death by his first wife; parents; brother, Raymond Miller; two great-granddaughters, Kristen Elysse Miller and Grace Elysse Bender; step great-grandson, Joseph Allen Mullet.

He was a therapist and a member of the Old Order Amish Church. Visitation will be after 1 p.m. Sunday, March 3 and all day Monday, March 4 at the family residence, 4705 S. 600 W., Topeka. Funeral services will be at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5 at the Harley Fry residence, 4880 S. 600 W., Topeka. Services will be conducted by Bishop Elva Lambright and the home ministers. Burial will be in Hawpatch Cemetery, Topeka.

Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 3, 2019
