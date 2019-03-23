KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-0950
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Young Family Funeral Home
222 S State St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orval Longbrake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orval Longbrake


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Orval Longbrake Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Orval Dean Longbrake, 85, of Kendallville died Friday, March 15, 2019, in VITAS Healthcare in Lecanto, Florida.

He was born March 30, 1933, in Garrett to Delmar Oren and Florence Lucile (Smith) Longbrake.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Longbrake had worked in maintenance at Flint & Walling in Kendallville, Dayco Rubber in Three Rivers, Michigan, and retired from Coachmen in Middlebury.

He was a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 86.

Surviving are two daughters, Angela (Rick) Adams of Pierceton and Chris (Dennis) Fleck of Kendallville; three sons, Jerry Longbrake of Florida, Bill Tyler of LaGrange, and Eddie Taylor of LaGrange; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel Glen Longbrake of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Lynn Longbrake; and his twin brother, Oren Donald Longbrake.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.

Calling is Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

View a video tribute after Monday or share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Young Family Funeral Home
Download Now