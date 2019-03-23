KENDALLVILLE - Orval Dean Longbrake, 85, of Kendallville died Friday, March 15, 2019, in VITAS Healthcare in Lecanto, Florida.

He was born March 30, 1933, in Garrett to Delmar Oren and Florence Lucile (Smith) Longbrake.

He honorably served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Longbrake had worked in maintenance at Flint & Walling in Kendallville, Dayco Rubber in Three Rivers, Michigan, and retired from Coachmen in Middlebury.

He was a member of Kendallville American Legion Post 86.

Surviving are two daughters, Angela (Rick) Adams of Pierceton and Chris (Dennis) Fleck of Kendallville; three sons, Jerry Longbrake of Florida, Bill Tyler of LaGrange, and Eddie Taylor of LaGrange; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Daniel Glen Longbrake of Kendallville.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jenny Lynn Longbrake; and his twin brother, Oren Donald Longbrake.

Funeral services will be Monday, March 25, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 S. State St., Kendallville. Burial will be in Christian Union Cemetery near Garrett.

Honor guard services will be provided by the Veterans Honor Guard and active duty members of the U.S. Army.

Calling is Monday, March 25, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials are to the family.

Share memories and condolences at youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.