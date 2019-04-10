HUDSON - Orville Dennis Sr., age 91, of Hudson, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Angola.

He was born Dec. 5, 1927, in Morgan County, Kentucky, to Carl and Lula (Elkins) Dennis.

Orville married Annabell Lea Walker on July 26, 1947, in Hudson. She resides in Hudson.

He worked for NIPSCO in Fort Wayne for 35 ½ years until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting, playing cards and going to car races.

Survivors include: his wife of 71 years, Annabell Lea Dennis of Hudson; daughter and son-in-law, Debra Ann and David Barrone of Hudson; son and daughter-in-law, Orville Dennis Jr. and his wife Jeanine; five grandchildren and their spouses, Brad and Melissa Dennis, Nick and Shelly McCoy, Eric and Mandy Dennis, Amy and Andy Offerle and Kelley Barrone; and eight great-grandchildren, Layton, Luke, Jayde, Griffin, Kendall, Kadin, Reid and Hilary.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter, Nikki; and a sister, Alene Pollos.

Visitation will be Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2-6 p.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.

A funeral service will be Monday, April 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Feller and Clark Funeral Home in Waterloo.

Officiating the funeral service will be Pastor Don Greulich.

Burial will take place in Fairfield Cemetery in Corunna.

Memorials donations may be directed to Angola Seventh-day Adventist Church, 314 Williams St., Angola, IN 46703

Condolences may be sent to the family at fellerandclark.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Feller and Clark Funeral Home of Waterloo.