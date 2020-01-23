KPCNews Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
(260) 347-1653
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
3:00 PM
Hite Funeral Home
403 S Main St
Kendallville, IN 46755
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Orvis Johndrew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orvis Johndrew III


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Orvis Johndrew III Obituary

KENDALLVILLE - Orvis Franklyn "Frank" Johndrew, III, 69, of Kendallville, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at his residence in rural Kendallville.

Mr. Johndrew was born in Franklin, Indiana, on July 16, 1950, to William Howard Johndrew and Mary June (Margolin) Johndrew.

He graduated from Cornell University, Ithica, New York, and honorably served his country in the United States Navy.

Frank loved his job as the area poultry sales manager for Hy-Line International, before retiring in 2018. He loved working closely with his customers and helping them be successful in the poultry business. He was a member of the Indiana Poultry Association.

He married Jeremia "JJ" Farley on Oct. 24, 2009, in Westfield, New York.

Frank also loved to play golf, travel, and spend time with his family and grandchildren.

His survivors include his wife, Jeremia "JJ" Johndrew, of Kendallville; mother, Mary Margolin, of Cutler Bay, Florida; sons, Nathanael "Nate" Johndrew and Theresa Carney, of Oswego, New York, Patrick and Michelle Eggering, of Kendallville, James and Carrie Eggering, of Kendallville, Mark Eggering, of Rome City, and Matthew Johndrew, of Fort Wayne; daughters, Jessica Lyn and Charles Gelarden, of Austin, Texas, and Jill and Jordan Stroot, of Quincy, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Dianna Johndrew, of Miami, Florida; half-brother, William Johndrew, of Abington, Massachusetts; stepsister, Mary Johndrew, of Riverside, Rhode Island; and stepbrother, Tony Urreta, of Reston, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Howard Johndrew.

A funeral service with military honors will be held Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home in Kendallville, with the Rev. Ken Weaver officiating.

Visitation will be held also on Saturday, prior to the funeral service from noon to 3 p.m., at Hite Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be made to , , or .

Share a memory or send a condolence online at hitefuneralhome.com.

Published in KPCNews on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Orvis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hite Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -