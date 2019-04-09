ROME CITY - Oscar L. Storms, 65, of Rome City, passed away at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Friday, April 5, 2019.

He was born on April 24, 1953, in London, Kentucky, to Verlin and Laota (Irvin) Storms. He married Diana Faulkner on July 4, 1972, in Ligonier.

Oscar is survived by his wife, Diana Storms of Rome City; mother, Laota Storms of Zaleski, Ohio; sons, Jamie (Rhonda) Storms of Wolcottville, Nicholas (Danielle) Storms of Wawaka, and Adam (Belinda) Storms of Wawaka; daughter, Amber (Lucky) Vilardo of Sturgis, Michigan; 11 grandchildren; brothers, Gene (Sue) Storms of McArthur, Ohio, and Roy Storms Sr. of Creola, Ohio; sisters, Betty (Dick) Jordan of McArthur, Ohio, and Mary Colley of Roseville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Verlin Storms; grandson, Braden Storms; brother, Ray Storms, and brother-in-law Jim Colley.

Oscar was a truck driver for USF Holland for 25 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, his time on the beach on the East Coast, family get-togethers and working on his truck.

A visitation will take place on Wednesday at Yeager Funeral Home from 3-7 p.m. The service will be held on Thursday at Yeager Funeral Home at 11 a.m. Pastor Tony Price of Ligonier Church of Christ will officiate.

Cremation will follow the service with burial at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be directed to Juvenile Diabetes, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY, 10004.