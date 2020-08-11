Otelia Young

AUBURN - Otelia H. "Tillie" Young, 98, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Monday Aug. 10, 2020, at Laurels of DeKalb Nursing Home in Butler, Indiana.

She was born on Feb. 19, 1922, in Herron, Michigan, to Adolph and Emma (Messal) Schmidt.

She married William H. Young on Nov. 2, 1940, in Detroit, Michigan, and he died on Jan. 22, 1995.

She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Auburn.

Tillie is survived by three sons and two daughters, William Young, of Auburn, Perry Young and his wife, Lona, of Waterloo, Bruce Young, of Auburn, Dorothy Haffner, of Waterloo and Donna Young, of New Port Richey, Florida; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William; a daughter, Patricia Young, who died in December 2013; two sisters, Lydia Platt and Dorothy Fisher; and four brothers, Carl Schmidt, Albert Schmidt, John Schmidt and Ewald Schmidt.

Services will be held at 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana, with the Rev. Jonathon Nack officiating.

Burial will follow the service at Waterloo Cemetery.

Calling will be two hours prior to the service from noon to 2 p.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, at the funeral home. Due to the State Mandate masks are required.

Preferred memorials are to Trinity Lutheran Church. To send condolences visit www.fellerandclark.com.