LAGRANGE - Ovid LeRoy Bond, 92, of LaGrange, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at his home with his family by his side.

He was born Feb. 7, 1927, in Noble County to Peter Ovid Bond and Mary Emeline (Harp) Bond. He lived most of his life in LaGrange County.

He married Virginia Caldwell at the United Methodist Church in LaGrange on Feb. 14, 1946. He worked at Farm Bureau Co-Op for 11 years, and Gordon Baking Company (Silvercup) in LaGrange for eight years.

He then retired after 25 years at Dometic Corp and served in the U.S. Army (Doughboys) from March 1945 to December 1946. Mr. Bond was a member of LaGrange American Legion Post 215.

Surviving are his wife, Virginia, his of 73 years; three daughters, Jeanne (Dennis) Parnaby, Dunlap Tennessee; Nancy (Phillip) Murphy, Howe; and Rita (Denny) Lehner, LaGrange; grandchildren, Tina Bond, LaGrange; Robert (Nicole) Bond, Howe; Christie (Kevin) Osborn, Roswell, Georgia; Shannon Murphy, Shipshewana; Stacy Murphy, Fort Wayne; Trish (Jade) Gaul, Wolcottville; Michele (Michael) Garrison, Orland; Melissa (Jason) Naylor, LaGrange; Mareen (Shane) Barton, Wolcottville; Mona (Steve) Doyle, Mooresville, North Carolina; stepgrandchildren, Sean Butt, Syracuse; Tina (Scott) Cronkhite, Burr Oak, Michigan, Adrienne (Neil) Wampole, New Haven; Kyle Parnaby, Massachusetts; great-grandchildren, Nicholas (Emily) Moore, Brady (Lauren) Moore, Aspen and Ryker Bond, Brandon (Jessica), McKenzie, Kasey Weaver, Charles & Nicole Garrison, Madelyne and Caitlyne Bolton, Whitney Murphy, Austin, Ciera and Leah Harrison; Ryan, Chloe and Leah Webb; Hannah and Ty Harshberger, Macie and Toby Barton; Jared and Elizabeth Doyle and Alexis Watson, step-great-grandchildren, Ashley (Austin) Maynard, Kayla and Alissa Butt, Avery, Brynn and Teagan Wampole, Scottie Cronkhite and Alyssa Avilla, Kody Gaul, Cory and Dessa Barton, Kyle Parnaby, Parker and Kathryn Osborn, Gage, Bella and Max Naylor, great-great-grandchildren, Sophia, Liam and Reagan Garrison, Knox, Nash amd Olive Weaver, Neveah Pittman, Trea and Raelynn Sommers; and step-great-great-grandchild, Cohen Maynard.

He is preceded in death by his parents, infant daughter Ginger Lee Bond, son Ovid LeRoy Bond Jr., brothers Robert D. Bond (WWII), Lester C. Bond and sister Sharon Lewis.

Funeral services will take place on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Frurip-May Funeral Home, 309 W. Michigan St., LaGrange. The Rev. Mike Antal will officiate the services.

Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in LaGrange, where military rites will be conducted.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 15.

Memorials may be made to the .

Condolences may be left for the family at fruripmayfuneralhome.com.