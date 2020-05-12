|
AUBURN - Pamela Sue Bauman, age 57, of Auburn, Indiana, died on Sunday morning, May 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Pamela was born on July 5, 1962, in Kendallville, Indiana, to Gerald "Tuffy" and Clara Jane (Richardson) High.
She worked in the paint room at Continental in Auburn.
She was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of United Steel Workers #634 and acted as their treasurer.
Pamela is survived by two daughters, Janie May Bauman, of Garrett, Indiana, and Julie Ann Bauman, of Auburn; son, Jeffery Lynn Bauman, of Garrett; brother and sister-in-law, Walter and Bonnie Goldsberry, of Monroeville, Indiana; eight nieces, Sabrina Fugate, Desiree Flowers, Jessica Forks, Christine Goldsberry, Ashley Ratliff, April Snipes, Danielle Goldsberry, and Christen Liatche; three nephews, Jeremy Richhart, Sam Goldsberry, and David Epling; 13 great-nieces; two great-great-nephews; and three great-great-nieces.
Pamela was preceded in death by her parents, Tuffy and Clara Jane High; brothers, Jeffery Lynn Goldsberry and David Wayne Goldsberry Sr.
Visitation will take place from 5-7 p.m., on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 1277 C.R. 56, Garrett. Due to the COVID 19 restrictions of 25 people at social gatherings, visitors will be admitted as other visitors leave, to stay within the maximum 25 people.
A private family service will take place with Brother Bud Owen officiating.
Burial will take place at Christian Union Cemetery in Garrett, with military honors by Garrett American Legion Post #178 and the United States Army.
Memorials are to .
You may send a condolence or sign the online register book by visiting www.thomasfuneralhome.org.
Arrangements by Thomas Funeral Home in Garrett.