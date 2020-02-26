|
|
HUNTERTOWN - Pamela Sue (Byerley) Geno, 71, formerly of Huntertown, Indiana, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at University Hospital of Elyria, Ohio.
Born on June 16, 1948, she was a daughter of the late Eugene and Ethel (Croy) Byerley.
She attended Huntertown Elementary and High School (graduating Class of 1967).
Pam was an artist, creative writer, poet, and had a love for antiques. She loved the outdoors, reading in the sun, and swimming. She was kind to a fault. She helped anyone in need.
Pam was a loving mother, a loyal sister, and a hard working woman.
Surviving family includes sons, Joshua Delain Geno, of Auburn, Indiana, and Dacian Franklin Gingrich, of Elyria, Ohio; granddaughters, Leah Maureen Morris and Chelsea Sophia Walsh; brothers, Michael (Becky) Byerley and Mark (Kay) Byerley; sisters, Peggy Jo Smock and Penny Favory; and many nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Patricia Drake and Paula Toam; and brother, Max Byerley.
A gathering will be held early this summer to celebrate Pam's birthday and her life.
She had a love for all the beauty the world had to offer. She will be missed, but more importantly, she will still be loved.
