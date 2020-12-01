WAWAKA - Pamela Faye "Pam" Halsey, age 70, of Wawaka, passed away on early Monday morning, Nov. 30, 2020 at home. She was born on July 31, 1950, the daughter of Lyle Mayo and Rossie Jaunita (Harlow) Dudley in Covington, Virginia. On May 15, 1971, she married Lowell Halsey.

Pam served her country honorably in the United States Air Force from 1968-1971. She loved the mountains, music, crafts, the arts, and spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Lowell Halsey of Wawaka; three children, Erica (Christopher) Murray of Peru, Heath Halsey of Wawaka and Dana Halsey of Cromwell; five grandchildren, Devlin Greene, Deylin Halsey, Savannah Murray, Caleel Oman; and Jace Jackson; three great-grandchildren, Skyler Greene, Desmond Greene, and Emberlyn Greene; two siblings, Liela Mills, and Jeffrey (Cindy) Dudley, both of Clifton Forge, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and a stillborn sister.

A funeral service will be held in Pam's honor at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Yeager Funeral Home, 1589 Lincolnway South; Ligonier, IN 46767. Burial will follow at Sparta Cemetery in Kimmell, IN.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to the service on Friday at Yeager Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Pam may be directed to St. Joseph's Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, South Dakota 57326

.Yeager Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.yeagerfuneralhome.com.