|
MONTEREY, Calif. - Pamela J. Knight Smith, 71, died on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Monterey, California.
She is survived by her husband, Bob; son, Brandon; daughter, Jessica; brother, James; granddaughter, Akyra; niece, Gabrielle; nephew, Matt; and two cousins, Abby and Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Knight; mother, Norma Jean Fannin; two aunts, Margaret Pace and Eileen Brindley; uncle, Lawrence Pace; sister-in-law, Carol Householder; and mother-in-law, Annella Smith.
She was born in Gary, Indiana, and grew up in Crown Point, Indiana.
After high school, she moved to Fort Wayne, lndiana, to attend hair design school, her passion.
She met her husband at her sister-in-law's wedding, and they married on Aug. 10, 1974.
Pam worked at many salons in Fort Wayne, and owned her own salon before moving to Churubusco, lndiana, in 1989.
She worked with disabled adults at Passages because of her daughter's disabilities. She moved to California, in 2017, to be close to her son and granddaughter.
Pam had an infectious laugh and loved to help people in spite of her health issues. She attended Lifehouse Church in Huntertown, Indiana, and Shoreline Church in Monterey.
No services will held in her memory.
Condolences may be emailed to the family at gte1303@frontier.com.