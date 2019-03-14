KPCNews Obituaries
Pamela White

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pamela White Obituary

FREMONT - Pamela C. White of Fremont died March 12, 2019, in Fort Wayne.

She was born April 1, 1928, in Mishawaka and lived in South Bend until moving to Snow Lake in 1970. She was 90 years old.

She is survived by her husband, James A. White. Together they had five children, Becky Gudorf (Gerry) of South Bend, JoAn Henry (John) of Lansing, Michigan, Jimmy White (Tina) of Orland, Indiana, Johnny White (Yelena) of Grand Rapids, Michigan, and Mary Cropsey (John) of Bradenton, Florida. She had 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. Pam also has two sisters surviving, Mary Horner of Gurney, Illinois, and Katie Schwind of South Bend.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Frances (Morando) Carlino, brothers, Michael, Nick, and Don Carlino, and a sister, Anne Dietrich.

Pam and her husband spent nearly 50 years living on Snow Lake. She loved cooking, entertaining her large family, and enjoying the many lake activities. Viewing hours will be Sunday, March 17, 2019, from 2-5 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, March 18. Both will be at Beams Funeral Home in Fremont. Father Robert Showers will officiate the services.

Burial will follow services at Jamestown Cemetery, Fremont.

Condolences may be sent online to www.beamsfuneralhome.com

Published in KPCNews on Mar. 14, 2019
