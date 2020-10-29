Patricia Bartley

BRYAN, Ohio - Patricia Ann Bartley, age 76, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after an extended illness.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1944, in Pike County, Kentucky, the daughter of Floyd and Oma (Branham) Stewart. She married Bennett Dean "Ben" Bartley on July 28, 1963, in Pike County, Kentucky, and he preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2016.

Mrs. Bartley worked many years as a private duty home health aide and had also worked at Bryan Nursing Care Center and Hillside Nursing Home. She attended New Life Worship Center in Bryan and was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening, especially floral gardening, and cooking, and loved good coffee. She enjoyed listening to music and there was always music in the house. Patricia especially enjoyed her time with family and her grandchildren.

Survivors include a son, Bennett Jerome (Kristine) Bartley, of Edgerton, Ohio; a daughter, Jennifer Michelle (Raymond) Tarkington, of Bryan, Ohio; five grandchildren, Kelsie and Kayla Bartley, and Hayden, Blake and Leland Tarkington; and her siblings, Mellie Stewart, of Ridgeville Corners, Ohio, Rita (Ken) Ruffer, of Stryker, Ohio, and Jimmy Lee (Barb) Stewart, of Lakeland, Florida.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; one daughter, Anna Deneen Bartley, in 2019; one sister, Authelia Bartley; and one brother, James Floyd Stewart.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, private family services will be held in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio with Pastor Mark Holbrook officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to the Gideons International, Cancer Assistance of Williams County, or Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.