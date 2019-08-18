|
ANGOLA - Patricia Gail Flaharty, 80, of Big Long Lake died Saturday, August 17, at Northern Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation in Angola.
Pat was born on June 25, 1939, in Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan, and was raised in Madison, Wisconsin, by Maxine and Paul Olson. They preceded her in death.
Pat married James E. "Jim" Flaharty in 1965 and they lived in Huntington, before moving to Big Long Lake in LaGrange County. Together they raised three children.
She is survived by her husband and children, JP (Carleigh) Flaharty of Saline, Michigan; Daniel Flaharty of Jenison, Michigan; and Ann Marie Flaharty of San Antonio, Texas, along with with her five grandchildren Megan, Ryan, Nora, Catherine, and Colin. She also leaves one brother and sister-in-law, Terry and Donna Anderson of Madison, Wisconsin.
Her family and friends remember her as an exceptionally kind and generous person who dedicated her life to her family and friends while enjoying life at the lake, watching birds, gardening, being a great cook and caring for her family. Pat was a lifelong fan of the Green Bay Packers.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, August 21, at 11 a.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville Chapel, 222 South State Street Kendallville with Father Vincent Joseph of St. Michael the Archangel Parish in Waterloo officiating. Private burial will be at St. Michael the Archangel Parish Cemetery.
Calling is Tuesday, August 20, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in the family name to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org or to the at
View a video tribute after Monday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com
The family would like to thank the staff at Northern Lakes Nursing & Rehabilitation for their extraordinary love and compassionate care of Pat since December 2017.