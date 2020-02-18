|
BUTLER - Patricia "Pat" Ellen (Driver) Griffin, 83, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus in the early morning hours of Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by her family at Parkview Dekalb Hospital.
Pat was born on Oct. 13, 1936, in Hicksville, Ohio, to Kenneth and Candace (Arrants) Driver, who both preceded her in death.
She attended Hicksville Schools where she graduated in 1955.
She married Dallas Eugene Griffin on Nov. 19, 1955, in Angola, Indiana. He preceded her in death on May 11, 2010.
She was a member of Legion Post 202 Ladies Auxiliary.
Pat worked several jobs over the years in the customer service industry, finally retiring from her favorite job at the Amoco Station in Butler, where she enjoyed chatting with all the customers who came in to see her.
Pat is survived by one son, Bruce Griffin, of Wolcottville, Indiana; daughter, Alice Reynolds; four grandchildren, Angi (Jamie) Miller, of Auburn, Indiana, Candace (Jeff) Lands, of Grover Hill, Ohio, Kelsi Wasson, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cody (Heather) Griffin, of Spencerville, Indiana; nine great-grandchildren, Colby (Taylor) Miller, Janae Miller and Conner Miller, Mary, Kal-el and Tristan Lands, Kayne Moore, and Case and Cheyenne Griffin. Pat was also blessed to have five generations with two great-great-grandchildren, Landon and Silver Miller. She is also survived by sisters, Yvonne Mees, of Crown Point, Indiana, and Judie Kemerer, of Bryan, Ohio; sister-in-law, Judy Blaylock, of Hicksville, Ohio; and lots of nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Pat was preceded in death by her brother, Lee Driver.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Laurels of DeKalb for making her last days as comfortable as possible and the ICU nurses and staff at Parkview DeKalb for the wonderful care and hospitality that was shown to us in her last hours. You are all truly appreciated.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at noon, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, 212 N. Broadway, Butler IN 46721, with Pastor Jack Teeple of Gateway Chapel Church in Hicksville, Ohio, officiating.
Burial will follow at Butler Cemetery.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Saturday.
Family requests memorials given in memory of Patricia "Pat" Griffin, be directed to DeKalb Humane Society/Shelter, 5221 U.S. Highway 6, Butler, IN 46721.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.hejohnsonfh.com.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, of Butler, has been entrusted with assisting the family with the arrangements.